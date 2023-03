Officially called Trg Nikole Šubića Zrinskog but lovingly known as Zrinjevac, this verdant square is a major hang-out during sunny weekends and hosts pop-up cafe stalls during the summer months. It's also a venue for many festivals and events, most centred on the ornate music pavilion that dates from 1891.

Zrinjevac is part of the Green Horseshoe, also known as Lenuci Horseshoe, a U-shaped series of seven city squares with parks.