Strossmayer Gallery of Old Masters

The 2nd floor of the stately 19th-century neo-Renaissance Croatian Academy of Arts and Sciences building showcases the impressive fine-art collection donated to the city by Bishop Strossmayer in 1884. It includes Italian masters from the 14th to 19th centuries, such as Tintoretto, Veronese and Tiepolo; Dutch and Flemish painters such as Brueghel the Younger; and the classic Croatian artists Medulić and Benković.

The building's interior courtyard also contains the Baška Tablet (Bašćanska Ploča), a stone panel from the island of Krk, which features the oldest example of Glagolitic script, dating from 1102, as well as a statue of Bishop Strossmayer by Ivan Meštrović.