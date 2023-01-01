Jarun Lake in south Zagreb is a popular getaway for residents at any time of the year, but especially in summer, when the clear waters are ideal for swimming. Although part of the lake is marked off for boating competitions (rowing, kayaking and canoeing), there is plenty of space to enjoy a leisurely swim. Other recreational options include biking, rollerblading and kids' parks. On arrival, head left to Malo Jezero for swimming and canoe or pedal-boat rental, or right to Veliko Jezero, where there’s a pebble beach and windsurfing.

Take tram 5 or 17 to Jarun and follow signs to the jezero (lake).