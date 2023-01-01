St Barbara Mine

Just uphill from the village of Rude, 5km southwest of Samobor, is this former copper and iron-ore mine. Mining activity started here in 1210 and was closed in 1959, reopening as a tourist attraction in 2012. Informative guided tours through the tunnels last around 40 minutes and tell the story of the history and heritage of the mine and surrounding area. Bring a sweater, as it gets chilly inside. Take bus 143 from Samobor.

While in the village, make sure you try the traditional rudarska greblica pastry (filled with cheese, spinach or walnuts).