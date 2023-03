Dramatically poised at the top of a broad flight of stairs, this Jesuit church was built in the baroque style between 1699 and 1725. Inside, magnificent frescos display scenes from the life of St Ignatius, founder of the Society of Jesus. Abutting the church is the former Jesuit college Collegium Ragusinum, today the Diocesan Classical high school.

Mass is celebrated here in English at 11am every Sunday between April and November.