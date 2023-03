Interrupting the continuum of souvenir shops on Od Puča, this small church is most easily spotted by the cypress tree growing out of the façade, sharing the pediment with St Joseph's statue. Erected after the earthquake of 1667 in lieu of St James’ church which had collapsed, St Joseph’s is the votive church of local carpenters. The church is usually only open for Mass but, during the day, you can peer through the glassed-in foyer.