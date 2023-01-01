Marin Držić statue

Walking from Stradun to the Cathedral, you’re bound to pass by the bronze statue of the writer Marin Držić. Lovingly called Dubrovnik's Shakespeare, he is today best known for his comedies which shed a light onto the social realities of the Renaissance period. The statue is the work of Croatia’s eminent sculptor Ivan Meštrović. Note the bullet hole in his neck.

The statue’s shiny spots are the result of a trend for rubbing its (considerable) nose for good luck and taking photos seated in the lap, but beware: the custom is frowned upon by local heritage aficionados.