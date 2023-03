This small offshoot of the city's main gallery unites three friends beyond the grave: local artists Ivo Dulčić, Antun Masle and Ɖuro Pulitika, who all came to the fore in the 1950s and 1960s. There's a permanent collection featuring the trio's work on the lower floor, while the upper gallery is given over to temporary exhibitions by current artists.

On the ground floor, the Ronald Brown Memorial House honours the US Secretary of Commerce who died in a plane crash near Dubrovnik in 1996.