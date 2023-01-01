Natural History Museum

Spread over four sparsely populated floors, this low-key museum has displays on invasive fish species, a very cool arrangement of seashells suspended in plastic orbs and a surreal Freddie-Mercury-as-fish–themed room.
Dubrovnik
