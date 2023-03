This unusual 291m bridge over the Río Cauca is 5km east of town. When completed in 1895, it was one of the first suspension bridges in the Americas. José María Villa, its designer, was also involved in the creation of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. It's a boring and hot 45-minute walk downhill here. You're best to cycle or take a moto-taxi (round trip COP$15,000). The driver will wait while you walk across.

Be sure to climb the dirt path behind the entrance for aerial photos of the bridge.