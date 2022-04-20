This exceptional and extremely remote beach at the very northern tip of the South American continent is La Guajira's highlight. Massive sand dunes drop…
La Guajira Peninsula
The Guajira Peninsula, the vast swath of sea and sand that is Colombia's northernmost point, is home to the indigenous Wayuu people, who historically repelled invaders – including English pirates, Dutch smugglers and Spanish pearl hunters – for centuries. The Wayuu's complex and autonomous political and economic structures meant they were ready to mount a staunch defense of their lands – on horseback and with firearms.
Head east and you'll fall upon the end-of-the-world paradise of Punta Gallinas, an immaculate collision of desert dunes and crashing waves.
Explore La Guajira Peninsula
- PPlaya Taroa
This exceptional and extremely remote beach at the very northern tip of the South American continent is La Guajira's highlight. Massive sand dunes drop…
- Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos
Pink flamingos inhabit this tranquil, 700-hectare nature preserve in great numbers: up to 10,000 in the wet season (usually September through December)…
- PPilón de Azúcar
Pilón de Azúcar looms over the eponymous beach and provides the area's most telescopic viewpoint, with the whole of Alta Guajira displayed before you and…
- PPlaya del Pilón
Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky…
- BBahía Hondita
This gorgeous bay has several islands, to which boat trips are often made on tours. A large colony of flamingos also calls the shallow waters of this…
- OOjo de Agua
This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a…
- EEl Faro
Wayuu and tourists alike head to El Faro, a small lighthouse at the edge of a rocky promontory, for stiff winds and tangerine sunsets. The view is…
- CCamellón de Riohacha
Built in 1937, this impressive wooden pier is lovely for a stroll late in the day.
- PParque José Prudencio Padilla
This large public square in the center of town has benches and some much needed shade.
