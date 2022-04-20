The Guajira Peninsula, the vast swath of sea and sand that is Colombia's northernmost point, is home to the indigenous Wayuu people, who historically repelled invaders – including English pirates, Dutch smugglers and Spanish pearl hunters – for centuries. The Wayuu's complex and autonomous political and economic structures meant they were ready to mount a staunch defense of their lands – on horseback and with firearms.

Head east and you'll fall upon the end-of-the-world paradise of Punta Gallinas, an immaculate collision of desert dunes and crashing waves.