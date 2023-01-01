Casa de Rafael Núñez

This charming mansion, just outside the walls of Las Bóvedas, was the home of the former president, lawyer and poet Rafael Núñez. He wrote the words of Colombia's national anthem and was one of the authors of the constitution of 1886, which was in use (with some later changes) until 1991. The beautiful white-and-green wooden mansion is now a museum featuring some of Núñez's documents and personal possessions.

It's hard not to envy his lovely outdoor covered dining room or the huge walk-out balcony. The chapel opposite the house, known as the Ermita del Cabrero, holds his ashes.