Erected between 1666 and 1732, this gorgeous church received a full renovation in 2015. Its ceiling is covered with Mudejar paneling, while its pink-and-gold baroque altar is the only one of its kind in Cartagena. During Vernon's attack on the city in 1741, a cannonball was fired through a window into the church during mass, but miraculously nobody was killed. The offending cannonball is now displayed in a glass box on the left wall.