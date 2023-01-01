Museo del Oro Zenú

This museum is like a miniature version of Bogotá's world-class gold museum, the Museo del Oro. Though small, it offers a fascinating collection of the gold and pottery of the Zenú (also known as Sinú) people, who inhabited the region of the present-day departments of Bolívar, Córdoba, Sucre and northern Antioquia before the Spanish Conquest. Some pieces are exquisitely detailed.

Should you be heading to Bogotá, this gold museum offers a taste of the bigger and grander one there. It's also a superb spot to take a break from Cartagena's oppressive humidity: the air-con is refreshingly arctic.