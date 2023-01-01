At 360 hectares, the Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar is slightly larger than New York's Central Park, something that more than a few of the weekend draw of 200,000 local park-goers like to point out. It's a pleasant spot, with lakes, bike paths and walkways, public libraries, stadiums, and many events, including the beloved Rock al Parque. Simón Bolívar station on the TransMilenio's E line is at the eastern end of the park (at Av Ciudad de Quito and Calle 64).