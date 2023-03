One of several edgy art galleries that have sprung up in San Felipe, Bogotá's next cusp-of-cool barrio, this house-turned-gallery is a magnet for the city's hipster and cultural brigade, most of whom are using cutting-edge art as an excuse to drink the night away: DJs, pints of Club Colombia and 2-for-1 gin and tonics fuel the sporadically announced late-night parties. No tourists here!