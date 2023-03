A short walk from the bus station in the planned neighborhood of Salitre, Maloka is a kid-oriented interactive center of science and technology. Lots of school kids in uniform amble about the eight rooms – using physics to lift a car, or playing in the life-size toy-block park.

There are two high-tech cinemas: Cine Domo, which plays 40-minute films on a huge domed ceiling, and a 3D cinema.