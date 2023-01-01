La Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria

This Catholic church was built in 1686 and houses a collection of important religious artworks from the colonial era. Originally built in colonial style, many of its interior and exterior monastery features were removed at the end of the 19th-century when reforms were introduced. It was one of three monastic complexes saved from destruction during the early 20th century, along with Las Aguas and San Ignacio.

In 1975 the church was declared a National Monument due to its historical, cultural and architectural significance.