This two-floor museum is run by military guys in fatigues, and features playful models sporting the history of military uniforms (note the 'antiterrorist' outfit and the insane diving suit); a Korean War room; and a courtyard of artillery and aircraft including a presidential helicopter.

Newer, postpeace agreement installations have been added, including a timeline of Colombia's armed conflict and Alex Sastoque's Metamorfosis, a copper AK-47 turned shovel, an idea – converting a tool of destruction into a tool of creation – which has come to symbolize the end of civil war in Colombia. ID required.