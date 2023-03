Slotting seamlessly into historic Candelaria, this cleverly constructed arts center anchored by a graceful amphitheater was designed by Franco-Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona, who died shortly before the center's inauguration in 2008. The building honors Colombia’s greatest author and is (unsurprisingly) equipped with a hefty bookshop, as well as a small gallery hosting temporary exhibitions and a handy Juan Valdez café.