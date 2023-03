Just after Napoleon overcame Spain in 1810, local Creole Antonio Morales supposedly came to this late-16th-century home and demanded an ornate vase from its Spanish owner, which led to a fistfight on the street (plus one shattered vase) – eventually spurring a rebellion. In these hallowed halls you can see the broken vase in question.

The story is known as 'the broken vase was heard around the world.'