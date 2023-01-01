Palacio de Justicia

On the northern side of the plaza, this massive, rather styleless edifice serves as the seat of the Supreme Court.

It's seen its troubles. The first court building, erected in 1921 on the corner of Calle 11 and Carrera 6, was burnt down by a mob during El Bogotazo in 1948. A modern building was then constructed here, but in 1985 it was taken by M-19 guerrillas and gutted by fire in a fierce 28-hour offensive by the army in an attempt to reclaim it. The new building was designed in a completely different style.