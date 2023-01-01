Zhang’s House

To the south of the Twin Bridges, this beautiful 60-room, three-hall structure was built in the Ming era and bought by the Zhang clan in early Qing times as their residence. There’s an opera stage to keep the ladies entertained (they were not supposed to leave home or seek entertainment outside). Also note the chairs after the reception hall. Unmarried women could only sit on those with a hollow seatback, symbolising that they had nobody to rely on!

Don't overlook the garden, where boats could drift straight up to the house to its own little wharf. Trek back to the road via the 'side lane', a narrow 47m-long servants' hall that ends at the back of a souvenir shop.