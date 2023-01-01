Guangfulini Ancient Relics Park

This enormous archaeological park is built around the ancient relics of Songjiang and spans nearly three miles. You'll need a day to properly experience the sights, which include both original and re-created paifang archways, courtyards, bridges, pagodas, plus several museums. Highlights include the Underground Pottery Museum, filled with 500 pieces excavated from the local area (spanning from 5000 BC to 907 BC) and the Guangfulin Culture Museum.

The latter is set in an impressive modern building that appears to rise out of the lake; it tells the story of the Neolithic period up to the present day, but prepare to queue to get in. Visitors can bang massive drums on their way around the Mooning Gallery of National Musical Instruments exhibition. For a break from the museums, head to the Duoyun Bookstore. Set in an Anhui-style building, it contains calligraphy displays and gifts, as well as a cafe. Dining options in the park are all good.

Bring sunscreen and a hat, as there's not much shade in the summer months. It's a 10-minute bus ride (¥1, Nos 15 or 24) or five-minute taxi ride (around ¥20) from Songjiang University Town. At the time of research, a new science museum was due to open inside the park, as were three hotels.