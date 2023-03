This lovely sculpture park fills 87 hectares with over 70 art works, which are curated across the vast green lawns. A mountainous backdrop and the Yue Hu (Moon) lake in the middle make you feel like you've really left the city behind. Watch out if you're going on a hot, sunny day – there is very little shade. Children can paddle in the fountains, and there are boats for rent (¥50 per boat) for rowing around the lake.

It's a 10-minute walk from the metro station.