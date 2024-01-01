Of Zhujiajiao’s quaint band of ancient bridges, the standout must be the graceful, 72m-long, five-arched Fangsheng Bridge, first built in 1571 with proceeds from a monk’s 15 years of alms-gathering. It passes over a wide expanse of water, reminiscent of sections of Venice's famous waterways.
Fangsheng Bridge
Shanghai
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.05 MILES
With its shaded alcoves, glittering pools churning with fish, plus pavilions, pines sprouting wistfully from rockeries, and roving packs of Japanese…
27.17 MILES
Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
24.73 MILES
One of Shanghai’s few active Buddhist monasteries, this temple was built between 1918 and 1928. The highlight is a transcendent Buddha crafted from pure…
27.92 MILES
China’s tallest building dramatically twists skywards from its footing in Lujiazui. The 121-storey, 632m-tall, Gensler-designed Shanghai Tower topped out…
25.4 MILES
Tianzifang and Xintiandi are based on a similar idea – an entertainment complex housed within a warren of lòngtáng (弄堂, alleyways). Unlike Xintiandi,…
25.9 MILES
With its own namesake metro station, Xintiandi has been a Shanghai icon for over a decade. An upmarket entertainment and shopping complex modelled on…
26.11 MILES
This must-see museum escorts you through the craft of millennia and the pages of Chinese history. It's home to one of the most impressive collections in…
25.06 MILES
Shanghai may be known for its glitz and glamour, but it's got an edgy subculture too. The industrial M50 art complex is one prime example, where galleries…
Nearby Shanghai attractions
0.12 MILES
The Yuanjin Buddhist Temple is famed for its Qinghua Pavilion (清华阁; Qīnghuá Gé) at the rear, a towering hall visible from many parts of town. It's located…
0.2 MILES
This Chinese garden established in 1912 is a nice spot for a stroll with pavilions, ponds, quaint bridges and rocky outcrops.
0.27 MILES
Moved here in 1769 from its original location in Xuejiabang, this temple stands on the west side of the Chenghuang Bridge.
4. Zhujiajiao Catholic Church of Ascension
0.28 MILES
A gorgeous church dating from 1863, with its belfry rising in a detached tower by the rear gate.
0.34 MILES
A historic 1903 outpost of the Qing dynasty postal service, this is not a huge place but it's nice to walk through the old wooden building's interior,…
8.19 MILES
A very pleasant walk up through the trees of Sheshan National Forest Park, this cruciform red-brick and granite church is the highlight of the West Hill…
7. Shanghai Astronomical Museum
8.24 MILES
Founded by the Jesuits in 1900, the former Sheshan Observatory is near the Sheshan Basilica on West Hill. The museum contains exhibitions on the history…
8. Sheshan National Forest Park
8.31 MILES
The Sheshan National Forest Park consists of some pleasant bamboo-lined paths climbing the park's low-lying hills and is located west of Sheshan's centre…