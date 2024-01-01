Fangsheng Bridge

Shanghai

Of Zhujiajiao’s quaint band of ancient bridges, the standout must be the graceful, 72m-long, five-arched Fangsheng Bridge, first built in 1571 with proceeds from a monk’s 15 years of alms-gathering. It passes over a wide expanse of water, reminiscent of sections of Venice's famous waterways.

