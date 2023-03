Founded by the Jesuits in 1900, the former Sheshan Observatory is near the Sheshan Basilica on West Hill. The museum contains exhibitions on the history of observatories and astronomical research in China, as well as info on sundials, time and society, and a collection of ancient telescopes (a 40cm double strograph, a 60cm satellite laser and a 25cm radio telescope). At the time of research, the museum was closed for renovations.