Zhouzhuang's most iconic bridges are this Ming-dynasty pair (双桥, Shuāngqiáo) gracing the intersection of two waterways in the heart of town.

Shide Bridge (世德桥, Shìdé Qiáo) is the humpbacked bridge and Yongan Bridge (永安桥; Yǒngān Qiāo) is the one with a square arch.