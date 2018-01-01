Welcome to Wūzhèn
Top experiences in Wūzhèn
Wūzhèn activities
Wuzhen Water Town Day Tour from Hangzhou
Your Wuzhen water town tour begins with coach pickup from your Hangzhou hotel. Stop at the Hundred-Bed Museum (Zhao Hall), the first museum in China to collect and exhibit ancient beds of the Jiangnan area. See the luxurious carvings and elaborate designs on these antique beds and listen as your expert guide shares stories reflecting this unique cultural account of ancient Chinese civilization.Later on visit the Sanbai Wine Workshop, the only remaining winery in Wuzhen, built during the Song Dynasty. Brewing liquor was a huge industry in Wuzhen during the Ming Dynasty. There were over 20 distilleries in operation at the time. Witness how wine is made using traditional techniques.Afterwards visit the Hongyuan Thai dye house to see the time-honored art of making indigo-dyed printed calico. Wuzhen is one of the principal sources of this flower-printed blue cloth. Elderly women still carry on the folk tradition of carefully weaving this textile. Watch the painstaking method of creating it and marvel at the final product of striking embossed blue cloth.After a local Chinese style lunch, engage yourself in a unique display of Chinese performing arts - the shadow play show. This is an exceptional storytelling experience as the characters are handmade leather puppets behind a screen with a cast light upon them forming silhouettes. Accompanied by Chinese traditional instruments, such as the erhu and the flute, shadow play is a universally renowned Chinese cultural spectacle.Finally no visit to a water town will be complete without taking a boat ride (optional) down the river. Board a rowboat and relax as you enjoy the sights of the old town and see people going about their daily lives. Float over the calm water and pass under picturesque stone bridges. After your boat ride take a walk around the town and then we will drive you back to your hotel in Hangzhou.
Wuzhen Water Town 2-Day Tour by Bullet Train from Shanghai
Wuzhen is well known for its ancient stone bridges, stone pathways, and delicate wood carvings. Originally it is connected by rivers and canal, and divided into 4 areas: Dongzha, Xizha, Nanzha, and Beizha. "Zha" is wooden dam in Chinese, "Dong" is East, "Xi" is West, "Nan" is Souch, and "Bei" is North. Till now Xizha and Dongzha are the best reserved areas.Day 1Make your own way to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station (make sure you get to the station 30 minutes prior to train departure time). Use your passport to redeem your first-class paper ticket (round trips) at the ticketing counter. Your eTicket will be reserved in advance by your local tour operator. It takes 40 minutes by the fastest bullet train from Shanghai to Tongxiang Railway Station (the closest railway station to Wuzhen).Upon arrival, a local driver will hold your name sign, and pick you up from Tongxiang Railway Station. Enjoy free time for the rest of the day.You will stay overnight in an oriental-style hotel in a well-reserved district of Xizha, located in ancient town of Wuzhen. It offers you a chance to enjoy the beauty of Wuzhen after dark. Day 2 (B)Free time to explore Wuzhen by yourself. Your admission ticket is available for both Xizha and Dongzha. Some highlights you can see include the Hundred-Bed Museum, Wine Distillery Workshop, Hongyuantai Dyehouse, and a shadow play show. Hundred-Bed Museum, also known as Zhao's Hall, has a numerous collection of ancient beds made in Ming and Qing dynasties and modern times, reflecting the centuries-old Chinese civilization. As the only one distillery still in existence, Gaogongsheng Distillery produces a kind of alcohol named Sanbai Wine, Duta Alcohol or Three Whites Wine because it is made with white rice, white flour and white water (pure water). The alcohol is famous for its soft and lasting mellowness. Take a workshop here. Hongyuantai Dyehouse was founded in the Song Dynasty, where is a great place to appreciate how Chinese people make cloth in a traditional way and witness the process of how the local people make Chinese blue calico.Shadow Play is a form of entertainment created by projecting the shadow of cattle- or sheep-hide puppets on to a screen. You will be picked up from your hotel lobby in the late afternoon, and be transferred to Tongxiang railway station. Then take bullet train back to Shanghai.For accommodation options, you can choose one from following upon booking: Standard Class: TongAn Hotel Package for twin beds Deluxe Class: Splendid Clubhouse Package for King Size bed.
PRIVATE TOUR ---- One Day Excursion to Wuzhen
The ancient, well-protected village of Wuzhen lies north of Zhejiang province, only about 3 hours from Shanghai. Enter a romantic atmosphere of ancient docks, waterside pavilions, and corridors that stretch out for miles, all typical of Jiangnan water towns. Visit the Ancient Bed Exhibition Hall, a unique museum filled with ancient beds from the Jiangnan area, here we will experience a variety of stories and traditions. Afterwards, enjoy visiting the wood carving hall, which is known for the wood carvings that cover most of its structure. Not only is it constructed of beautiful carvings, it also now holds them as a wood carving and architectural museum. Our visit to a traditional performance stage will show you a small square stage where actors perform Shaoxing, Peking and flower-drum operas. Finally, visit the Gongsheng Winery where you will have the chance to drink San Bai Wine and learn about the wine making process. This experience is also available in a private format. Immerse yourself in the history of Shanghai with the assistance of your own personal guide!
Full-Day Wuzhen Water Town Trip from Shanghai
The day begins with pickup from your central Shanghai hotel at around 8:30am. It takes a little under two hours to drive to Wuzhen, famous for its canals and waterfront houses, and make your way to the dazzling old town, where your guide will lead you through some highlights. In ancient Chinese culture a bed was so much more than just a bed: people sat on them, rested on them, and made them the focal point of daily life. So the first stop on your itinerary is the Ancient Bed Museum, home to antique beds from the Ming and Qing Dynasties to modern times. Your next stop is the Wine Distillery Workshop. Wuzhen was once home to more than 20 brewing workshops but this is the last remaining winery in Wuzhen. With a history dating back many hundreds of years, the workshop still makes traditional Sanbai rice wine, and you can watch how this full-bodied, soft, yet lingering liquor is produced. Next, it's time to discover some of Wuzhen's cloth-manufacturing history with a visit to to a traditional indigo dye house, where you can watch all the stages of producing blue-printed fabric, from spinning to weaving to dying. Original Wuzhen cloth is, of course, available to buy. You'll break for an included lunch in a pretty historic building before your next stop, a shadow puppet show. In this traditional Chinese art form puppets move against an illuminated backdrop to create shadows, accompanied by a small orchestra of Chinese instruments. You'll learn the sound of the erhu, a two-stringed musical instrument played with a bow, and the dizi, or Chinese flute. Lastly, to appreciate Wuzhen in all its watery glory, enjoy a rowing boat ride down the river. Relax as you enjoy the sights of the old town from its pretty canals and watch locals going about their daily lives. You'll have some free time after this to wander Wuzhen at leisure and see other attractions not on the schedule, before you leave around 4:30pm to return to your hotel around 6:30pm.
Wuzhen Tour with Chinese Foot Massage
Get picked up at your hotel lobby or Hangzhou train station and drive to Wuzhen one hour away, which boasts charmingly architectures, crisscross rivers and canal, cherished history, and elegant scenery. Hop in an air-conditioned private vehicle.Upon arrival in the water town, visit the Jiangnan Hundred Beds Museum, the first museum in China to collect and exhibit ancient beds of the Jiangnan region. This museum holds dozens of examples of finely crafted beds from the Ming and Qing dynasties to modern times. With exquisite design and workmanship, these are more than items of furniture, but excellently preserved examples of Chinese folk art. Next, pay a visit to the Folk Custom Show Room. This museum displays artifacts used in festivals and celebrations by local people over the centuries. You can learn the interesting wedding, seasonal changes, and life style of local people dating back to the late 19th centuries.Move on to Sanbai Wine Workshop. This is one of the most famous distilleries in Jiangnan area, dating back to the Ming Dynasty. Sanbai wine is a pure liquor, which made of flour, water, and rice. Here you'll have a chance to witness how it brew and sample one cup of one of the world's finest rice wines.Continue your tour to Indigo Fabric Workshop, Wuzhen is one of its original manufacturing places. It was first founded in Wuzhen during the 13th century. You can have a look at the production base and distribution center of indigo cloth. Visitors may operate the machines to get an idea of how the original work was carried out over 200 years ago.Then visit the Former Residence of Mao Dun, a well-known Chinese revolutionary writer. It was the Mao family home for many generations and witnessed the growth of this great revolutionist and writer. In 1988, it was listed as one of the Key State Preserved Relic Units and in 1994 was renamed the Mao Dun Museum of the City of Tongxiang.Spend some free time on your own for a while at the water town. Then you will be taken back to Hangzhou.After a long day sightseeing, you will be provided an authentic Chinese Foot Massage, which has been practiced in China since the fourth century BC. Foot massage improves the immune system and keeps the body's natural balance. Besides the health-care method, foot reflexology also can at least cure minor ailments, ease head and stomach discomforts. It is now being looked at in a more favorable way by both the medical community and the general public. Drive you back to your hotel or the Hangzhou train station and your tour ends.
Private Wuzhen Water Town from Hangzhou in One Day
Pick you up at your hotel lobby in Hangzhou Downtown or Hangzhou train station and drive to Wuzhen (1 hour), which boasts charmingly architectures, crisscross rivers and canal, cherished history, and elegant scenery. You will hop in our comfort of an air-conditioned private vehicle. You are expected to enjoy a local culture and life experience trip in this southern ancient town today.Upon arrival in the water town, first, visit the Jiangnan Hundred Beds Museum: the first museum in China to collect and exhibit ancient beds of the Jiangnan region. This museum holds dozens of examples of finely crafted beds from the Ming and Qing dynasties to modern times. With exquisite design and workmanship, these are more than items of furniture, but excellently-preserved examples of Chinese folk art. It takes more than a thousand of craftsmen three years to make the bed, hence the name. Next, pay a visit to the Folk Custom Show Room. This museum displays artifacts used in festivals and celebrations by local people over the centuries. You can learn the interesting wedding, seasonal changes and life style of local people dating back to the late 19th centuries.Move on to Sanbai Wine Workshop. This is one of the most famous distilleries in Jiangnan area, dating back to the Ming Dynasty. Sanbai wine is a pure liquor, which made of flour, water and rice. Here you will have a chance to witness how it brew and sample one cup of one of the world's finest rice wines for free.Continue your tour to Indigo Fabric Workshop, Wuzhen is one of its original manufacturing places. It was first founded in Wuzhen during the 13th century. You can have a look at the production base and distribution center of indigo cloth. Visitors may operate the machines to get an idea of how the original work was carried out over 200 years ago.Then visit the Former Residence of Mao Dun, a well-known Chinese revolutionary writer. It was the Mao family home for many generations and witnessed the growth of this great revolutionist and writer. In 1988, it was listed as one of the Key State Preserved Relic Units and in 1994 was renamed the Mao Dun Museum of the City of Tongxiang.Free on your own for a while at the water town. Then drive you back to your hotel or the Hangzhou train station and your tour ends.