The centrepiece of this temple, 5km from Taihuai, is a striking 9m-tall Tibetan stupa where the 3rd Changkya Khutukhtu is buried. The Changkya Khutukhtu is a tulku or in Chinese, a huófó (活佛), a reincarnate custodian of a lineage of teachings in Tibetan Buddhism; the Dalai Lama is also a tulku. Also worth noting are the three statues of the Shakyamuni Trinity in the main hall – all in the form of men sporting black facial hair.