The buildings at Puhua Temple are relatively young (Republic era), but the temple is home to some interesting stone carvings and the longest screen wall in Wutai Shan (15m). The stone-and-brick structure sports relief carvings of godly trinities, eave brackets made to resemble wood and, interestingly, a red Cultural Revolution slogan. Don't miss the 18 arhat (罗汉, luóhàn) in the main hall. Can you spot the woman among them? She's Queen Māyā, the birth mother of Gautama Buddha.

Puhua Temple is around 1km south of the Taihuai Temple Cluster on the east side of the Qingshui River.