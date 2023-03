Wuye Temple is one of Wutai Shan's busiest, thanks to its reputed spiritual efficacy. Worshippers flock here to make offerings and light incense at the Lunar Year, and the 13th day of the fifth lunar month, the birthday of Wǔyé, a rain deity whose modern persona is a god of wealth. Its other name is Wanfo Pavilion (万佛阁;, Wànfó Gé), meaning 'Ten Thousand Buddhas Pavilion'.