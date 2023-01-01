Yuanzhao Temple contains a 16m stupa surrounded by four smaller ones. It's believed to hold the ashes (舍利子, shèlìzi) of the Indian Buddhist monk Śāriputra. Monk Śāriputra, aka the Abbot of Bodh Gaya, is an influential figure in the development of Buddhism in Wutai Shan. Born into a royal family in East India in the 15th century, the monk made a journey to Wutai Shan to promote Buddhist teachings. The then Ming emperor subsequently ordered the construction of this temple.