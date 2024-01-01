The Qing emperor Shunzhi, who ruled from 1644 to 1661, was said to have been a monk at this temple over the river and backing onto Dailuo Peak.
Shàncái Dòng Sì
Shanxi
0.33 MILES
At the base of Spirit Vulture Peak (灵鹫峰, Língjiù Fēng), Tayuan Temple is the most prominent landmark in Wutai Shan and virtually all pilgrims pass through…
0.3 MILES
Xiantong Temple – the largest temple in town – was erected in AD 68 and was the first Buddhist temple in the area. It comprises more than 100 halls and…
2.22 MILES
For extraordinary views, walk 2.5km south of Dailuo Peak to the isolated, maze-like Nanshan Temple. The six-hectare complex is built on a hillside 1700m…
0.19 MILES
Luohou Temple is one of the earliest sites of Chinese esoteric Buddhism. It dates from the Tang dynasty and underwent restoration in the Ming and Qing…
14.53 MILES
This temple's main hall dates to 857 and contains a statue of Sakyamuni surrounded by other colourful statues with 296 arhat (罗汉, luóhàn) in the flanks…
0.92 MILES
Bìshān Temple is Wutai Shan's largest shífāng chánsi (十方禪寺): Buddhist monks of any denomination are welcome to stay and eat here for free. The austere…
0.67 MILES
Built in the Yuan dynasty but restored in the Ming, Shuxiang Temple contains Wutai Shan’s largest statue of Manjusri – 10m tall and riding a lion – the…
1.09 MILES
The buildings at Puhua Temple are relatively young (Republic era), but the temple is home to some interesting stone carvings and the longest screen wall…
