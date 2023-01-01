For extraordinary views, walk 2.5km south of Dailuo Peak to the isolated, maze-like Nanshan Temple. The six-hectare complex is built on a hillside 1700m above sea level, and has three tiers of 300 structures: the lowest Jile Temple (極樂寺, Jílè Sì), then Shande Hall (善德堂, Shàndé Táng), then Youguo Temple (佑國寺, Yòuguó Sì) at the top. The temple is known for its beautiful stone carvings, which are sublimated visually by a background of shapely pines and receding mountains.

The complex was originally built in the 13th century, then expanded during the 16th and 19th centuries.