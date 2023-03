Built in the Yuan dynasty but restored in the Ming, Shuxiang Temple contains Wutai Shan’s largest statue of Manjusri – 10m tall and riding a lion – the bodhisattva of supreme wisdom. On the walls around him are exquisite hanging sculptures of 500 arhat (罗汉, luóhàn) in various poses. The stalactite-like pieces were made in the Ming dynasty. Shuxiang Temple is a 10-minute walk south down the road from Yuanzhao Temple.