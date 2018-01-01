Welcome to Shigatse
Shigatse activities
Tibet 8-Day Tour including Mount Everest Base Camp
Day 1: Arrival in LhasaThe airport shuttle bus leaves Lhasa Airport at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 2: Lhasa (B)Pickup from hotel lobby at 8 a.m. Visit the Potala Palace, Barkhor Street, and Jokhang Temple. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similar Day 3: Lhasa (B)Drepung Monastery and Sera Monastery. Drepung is the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Sera was famous for its debates.Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 4: Lhasa – Gyantse – Shigatse (B)Coach from Lhasa to Shigatse via the old mountain route. You'll stop at the sacred Yamdrok Lake, pass the striking Karo-La Glacier 16,273 feet (4960 meters) above sea level, and visit the Pelkor Chode Monastery in Gyantse. You'll arrive in Shigatse, the spiritual home of the Panchen Lama. Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3 star or similar Day 5 - Shigatse to Tingri to Rongbuk Coach transfer westwards on the Friendship way to Tingri, and then to Rongphu Monastery Kent. It takes eight hours on the road. On the way to Rongbuk Kloster, you’ll come across four high mountains capped with snow: Mt. Everest, Makalu, Lhotse, Cho oyu peak.Overnight at Rongphu Monastery KentDay 6 - EBC to Rongbuk to Tingri to ShigatseSee the sunrise from Rongpuk. Then you will be transferred by coach to Everest Base Camp. You will admire the majestic Mt. Everest and take some fantastic pictures if weather permits. Transfer back to Shigatse.Overnight at Tashichota Hotel Shigatse 3-star or similar Day 7 - Shigatse to LhasaIn the morning, visit Tashilunpo Monastery, one of the oldest and largest Gelug sect monasteries in Tibet, Tashilunpo Monastery is also the traditional seat of successive Panchen Lama. Later today transfer back to Lhasa, and drive through the green farmland of Nyangchu Valley. Overnight at Lhasa Gang-Gyan Hotel Tibet 4-star or similarDay 8 - Depart from Lhasa Airport shuttle bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. from your hotel. Fixed Departure Dates in 2018Jan: 1, 10, 14, 18, 24, 31Feb: 4, 9, 15 Apr: 1, 4, 9, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29May: 2, 5, 8, 13, 16, 19, 23, 27, 30Jun: 3, 6, 11, 13, 17, 20, 24, 26Jul: 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29Aug: 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29Sep: 2, 5, 8, 10, 12, 16, 19, 22, 26, 28, 30Oct: 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 30Nov: 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27Dec: 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28
4-Days Top Tibet Tour with Everest BC and Travel Permits
Day 1: Lhasa - Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-Shigatse (354 km, 12 hours) Today we will start the driving in the west direction to reach the 2nd largest city in Tibet, the Shigatse city. First we will drive along the wind mountain road to cross the Kampa-la pass (4797m) and then to Karo-la Pass (5050m), where Mt. Noijin Kangsang (7026m) Glacier lies beside the main road. In the middle, we will enjoy the unreal turquoise waters of the holy lake Yamdrok-Tso. Then we will continue to drive to Gyantse town, where we will visit the best Tibetan art paintings in Kumbum Stupa inside the Pelkor Chode Monastery. Also we admire the majestic Gyantse Dzong Cassle overlooking the valley. The one and half hour journey to northwest of Gyantse takes us to Shigatse city finally before dinner. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 2: (B) Shigatse - Mt. Everest Base Camp (211 mi/340 km, 9-11 hours) Today we will head to Everest Base Camp. First, we will reach Shegar and visit Rongphu Monastery. It is a Nyingmapa monastery and from there you can see Mt. Everest like a pyramid. After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km around one and half hours to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus to get there (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid to the bus directly if you prefer to take bus). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tents house or Rongbuk Monastery guest house (depends on the season and availability) Day 3: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (211 mi/340 km, 8-10 hours) Wake up early to be ready for the Everest peak sunrise view! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak, This may takes 2-3 hours for the whole sightseeing. And then around 10:30 am, we will leave the campsite to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or Shigatse Manasarovar Hotel or similar category hotel if late booking (twin share room basis) Day 4: (B) Shigatse - Lhasa (272 km, 7-9 hours) We will visit Tashilhunpo Monastery, built in the 15th century by the first Dalai Lama, while the seat of Panchen Lama nowadays. We recommend to do Kora around Tashilhunpo. Also you can walk in the local Tibetan traditional market. After we finish the trip, we will drive back to Lhasa.Overnight: hotel by yourselfShould you have any questions,please feel free to contact local Tibet tour operator www.tibetCtrip.com (www.explorechinatibet.com).
10-12 Days Tibet Travel Permits Pass for Flexible Tours
All foreign travelers have to have legal and valid Tibet travel permits to travel in Tibet. And there are many different types of permits while entry and travelling in Tibet. No mater where you go in and/or out of Lhasa during your time in Tibet, the Tibet travel permits must be prearranged as early as possible. Given different travel destination you may consider to visit, additional permit of Alien's travel permit maybe necessary as well. This permits pass gives travelers maximum travel flexibility to book with the same tour supplier (Tibet Ctrip Travel Service-TCTS, www.TibetCtrip.com) for any additional tours, however the additional tours are limited for places of Tsetang (Yumbulagang Palace, Samye Monastery, Tramdruk Monastery, Tombs of Tibetan Kings), Lake Yamdrok, Karola Glacier, Lake Namtso, Pelkhor Monastery at Gyantse, Tashilhunpo Monastery at Shigatse, Sakya Monastery, Mt. Everest Base Camp and the Lake Draksumtso in Nyingchi in east of Tibet. If travelers's destination covers Mt. Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, please book 15-22 days Kailash travel pass at least 40 days in advance.
8-Day Best Everest Group Tour with Flexible Lhasa Tour Booking after Arrival
Day 1: Arrival in Lhasa by yourselfFrom Lhasa airport, it is very easy to book the Airline Shuttle bus ticket with Chinese currency (RMB 30 per person) at the ticketing office just beside the main gate when you check out of Lhasa Gonggar Airport. The one hour shuttle bus takes you to the final bus stop nearby Potala Palace. From here please take taxi or pedicab to your hotel. Rest well for acclimatization. Hotel by yourselfDay 2: Book Optional Day Tour by yourself: Norbulinka and Sera Monastery, hotel by yourselfDay 3: Book highlight day tour before arrival in Lhasa: visit Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor Streets, hotel by yourself Day 4: Lhasa -Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse- Shigatse (354 km, 4-5 hours)Today we drive in the west direction to reach the Shigatse city. First we will drive along the wind mountain road to cross the Kampa-la pass (4797 m) and then to Karo-la Pass (5050 m), where Mt. Noijin Kangsang (7026 m) Glacier lies beside the main road. In the middle, we will enjoy the unreal turquoise waters of the holy lake Yamdrok-Tso. Then we will continue to drive to Gyantse town, where we will visit the best Tibetan art paintings in Kumbum Stupa inside the Pelkor Chode Monastery. Overnight in Shigatse Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 5: Shigatse - Everest Base Camp (340 km, 7-10 hours)Today we will head to EBC. First, we will reach Shegar.After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km about 1 hour to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus if you do not walk (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid by yourself). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tents (if available) or Guesthouse at Tashitsong or Rongphu (depends on season and availability)Day 6: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (340 km, 7-10 hours)Wake up early for the Everest peak sunrise view if weather permitting! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak. And then around 10:30 am we will visit Rongphu Monastery, after that we will drive back to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: same hotel as above Day 7: Shigatse-Tashilhunpo Monastery-Lhasa (272 km, 7-10 hours) Day 8: Final Departure
Shared Kailash Everest Tour Coach and Tibetan Local Guide
Day 1 Lhasa-Shigatse (Tashilhunpo Monastery), 280 km, about 5-6 hours’ drive, hotel by yourselfDay 2 Shigatse-Saga, 440 km, about 7-9 hours’ drive, set off at 8:30-arrive at 17:30, hotel by yourselfDay 3 Saga-Lake Manasarovar, around 470 km, taking about 8 hours, hotel by yourselfDay 4 Lake Manasarovar-Mt. Kailash (Darchen), 40 km, about 1 hour’s drive, hotel by yourselfDay 5 Mt. Kailash-Dira-Puk Monastery, first day of your trekking about 20 km, about 7-8 hours trek, hotel by yourselfDay 6 Dira-Puk Monastery-Zultul-Puk Monastery, second day of your trekking, about 21 km, about 8-9 hours trek Day 7 Zultul-puk Monastery-Darchen, last day of your trekking, 12 km, about 4 hours trek, hotel by yourselfDay 8 Darchen-Saga, 510 km, about 8-10 hours’ drive, set off at 8:30-arrive at 18:00, hotel by yourselfDay 9 Saga-Everest base camp, 300 km, about 7-8 hours’ drive, hotel by yourselfDay 10 EBC-Shigatse-Gyantse, 430 km, about 8-9 hours’ drive, hotel by yourselfDay 11 Gyantse-Pelkhor Monastery-Karola Glacier-Lake Yamdrok-Lhasa, 260 km, about 5-6 hours’ drive, tour ends, hotel by yourselfAccommodation costs listed below to be paid upon hotel check in (twin share basis), it is fairly easy to book Lhasa outbound hotels after arrivalGesar Hotel RMB 380 per room nightSaga Hotel RMB 400 per room nightHyimalaya Kailash Hotel RMB480 per room nightLake Manasarovar Guesthouse RMB280 per room nightRongphu guesthouse or Campsite nomad tent domitory RMB 140 per personKailash Kora days guesthouse stay at Dirapuk or Zhuthul Puk Monastery, RMB 140 per personEntrance tickets listed below:Tashilhunpo Monastery RMB 100 per personPelkhor Monastery RMB 60 per personLake Yamdrok RMB 40 per personKarola Glacier RMB 50 per personPeikutso Lake grassland protection fee RMB 60 per personEverest Base Camp RMB 180 per personKailash and Lake Manasarovar RMB 400 per personDarchen to Tarboche local bus transfer RMB 60 per personlocal bus transfer from Kailash trekking finish point till Darchen RMB 60 per personTibetan tour guidance work: US$70 per group per day, once final group size is fixed, group members will need to pay this section on Day 1 before leaving for Shigatse city.Please be noted that, if some travelers do not want to visit some attractions above, they may not need to pay the entrance tickets, please double check with your guide in advance.
8-Day Everest Group Tour On Every Wednesday and Sunday
Day 1: Arrival in Lhasa Individual travelers (1-3 people) should get to Lhasa with tour guide by public airline shuttle bus. However if there are 4 or more people for one booking at a time, a private pick up and transfer to Lhasa will be included.O/n in hotel Day 2: Visit Norbulinka-Summer Palace of Dalai Lama and Sera Monastery, O/n in hotelDay 3: Visit Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple and Barkhor Streets,O/n in hotelDay 4: Lhasa - Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-Shigatse (354 km, 12 hours) Today is a big day covering lots of attractions such as Lake Yamdrok, Karola Glacier, Pelkhor Monastery and the landscape driving to Shigatse city. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 5: Shigatse - Everest Base Camp (340 km, 7-10 hours)Today we will head to EBC. First, we will reach Shegar. After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km about 1 hour to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus if you do not walk (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid by yourself). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tent dormitory house (if available) or Guesthouse at Tashitsong or Rongphu monastery (depends on summer or winter season and availability)Day 6: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (340 km, 7-10 hours)Wake up early for the Everest peak sunrise view if weather permitting! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak. And then around 10:30 am we will visit Rongphu Monastery, afther that we will drive back to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: same hotel as above Day 7: Shigatse city-Tashilhunpo Monastery Lhasa (272 km, 6-7 hrs.) We will visit Tashilhunpo Monastery, built in the 15th century by the first Dalai Lama, while the seat of Panchen Lama nowadays. We recommend to do Kora around Tashilhunpo. Also you can walk in the local Tibetan traditional market. After we finish the trip, we will drive back to Lhasa Accommodation: same as aboveDay 8: Final Departure at at 06:30 am; 08:30 am and 12:30 pm at your hotelOption A) Comfortable hotel in Lhasa: Tashi Norta Hotel, Snow Heaven Hotel, House of Shambhala, Shambhala Palace, Option B) Budget Hotel in Lhasa: The Tibet Gang Gyan Lhasa Hotel, Kyichu Hotel, Heritage Hotel or Tashitakge Hotel, Yak Hotel, Dhood Gu Hotel, Dekang HotelThe local tour supplier (www.TibetCtrip.com) reserve the rights to reserve any one of the listed accommodations based on accommodation Option A or B and depending on the room availability.