4-Days Top Tibet Tour with Everest BC and Travel Permits

Day 1: Lhasa - Yamdrok-Karola Glacier-Gyantse-Shigatse (354 km, 12 hours) Today we will start the driving in the west direction to reach the 2nd largest city in Tibet, the Shigatse city. First we will drive along the wind mountain road to cross the Kampa-la pass (4797m) and then to Karo-la Pass (5050m), where Mt. Noijin Kangsang (7026m) Glacier lies beside the main road. In the middle, we will enjoy the unreal turquoise waters of the holy lake Yamdrok-Tso. Then we will continue to drive to Gyantse town, where we will visit the best Tibetan art paintings in Kumbum Stupa inside the Pelkor Chode Monastery. Also we admire the majestic Gyantse Dzong Cassle overlooking the valley. The one and half hour journey to northwest of Gyantse takes us to Shigatse city finally before dinner. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or similar if late booking Day 2: (B) Shigatse - Mt. Everest Base Camp (211 mi/340 km, 9-11 hours) Today we will head to Everest Base Camp. First, we will reach Shegar and visit Rongphu Monastery. It is a Nyingmapa monastery and from there you can see Mt. Everest like a pyramid. After that, we will drive to the campsite. And we may trek 4 km around one and half hours to Everest Base Camp. Alternatively you can take a local bus to get there (the bus fee RMB 25 per person is to be paid to the bus directly if you prefer to take bus). If weather permitting, the glorious sunset of Mt.Everest will be the highlight of the day. Overnight: Nomad Tents house or Rongbuk Monastery guest house (depends on the season and availability) Day 3: Everest Base Camp - Shigatse (211 mi/340 km, 8-10 hours) Wake up early to be ready for the Everest peak sunrise view! After breakfast on your own, we can trek or take the local bus to Everest B.C to have closer view to Mt. Everest peak, This may takes 2-3 hours for the whole sightseeing. And then around 10:30 am, we will leave the campsite to Shigatse. The actual time arrangement will be reconfirmed with tour guide and driver per the weather situation in the season. Overnight: Gesar Hotel or Shigatse Manasarovar Hotel or similar category hotel if late booking (twin share room basis) Day 4: (B) Shigatse - Lhasa (272 km, 7-9 hours) We will visit Tashilhunpo Monastery, built in the 15th century by the first Dalai Lama, while the seat of Panchen Lama nowadays. We recommend to do Kora around Tashilhunpo. Also you can walk in the local Tibetan traditional market. After we finish the trip, we will drive back to Lhasa.Overnight: hotel by yourselfShould you have any questions,please feel free to contact local Tibet tour operator www.tibetCtrip.com (www.explorechinatibet.com).