Langtang Monastery

Ü

If you have time to spare, this small but pleasant Gelugpa (Yellow Hat) monastery with a bucolic location is worth a quick stop en route to Nalendra Monastery.

1. Nalendra Monastery

2.63 MILES

Ruins dwarf the rebuilding work at Nalendra, but it's still an impressive monastery. Founded in 1435 by the lama Rongtonpa (1367–1449), a contemporary of…

2. Drak Yerpa

10.13 MILES

For those with an interest in Tibetan Buddhism, Drak Yerpa hermitage, about 30km northeast of Lhasa, is one of the holiest cave retreats in Ü. Among the…

3. Phurbu Chok Monastery

11.8 MILES

Phurbu Chok Monastery and its hilltop Rigsum Gonpo Lhakhang, dedicated to the popular trinity of deities, are best visited on a hike from Sera Monastery…

4. Dadren Ritrö Hermitage

11.87 MILES

A 30-minute hike from Tashi Chöling Hermitage climbs northeast up the ravine to the cliffside drubpuk (meditation caves) of Dadren Ritrö. You can see the…

5. Rakadrak Hermitage

12.01 MILES

This hermitage high above Lhasa has three simple caves associated with Gelugpa founder Tsongkhapa. It's best visited on a hike from Sera Monastery to the…

6. Tashi Chöling Hermitage

12.3 MILES

An easy 20-minute walk from Pabonka leads up to this hermitage. There’s not a lot left to see but it offers good views. Pilgrims drink holy spring water…

7. Keutsang Ritrö

12.3 MILES

This retreat complex high in the hills above Lhasa is home to 23 monks. The original hermitage lies in ruins in an incredible location on the side of the…

8. Sera Ütse

12.47 MILES

From Sera the steep, relentless climb to the yellow-walled Sera Ütse retreat takes at least an hour (look up and see it high on the cliff above Sera; if…