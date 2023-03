Phurbu Chok Monastery and its hilltop Rigsum Gonpo Lhakhang, dedicated to the popular trinity of deities, are best visited on a hike from Sera Monastery to the Dode Valley. Alternatively, combine a visit here with a visit to the Keutsang Ritrö, making for an hour's detour in total from the Dode Valley road. You can spot two nunneries from here: Negodong to the east and Mechungri to the southeast.