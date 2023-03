Hardong served as a residence for monks studying at Sera Je College. In the first inner chapel, look for a photo of Ekai Kawaguchi, the Japanese monk who studied here in disguise in 1901 and some of whose ashes were interred in the stupa here.

As you walk downhill, note the wonderful rock paintings depicting Jampelyang, Chenresig, Chana Dorje (Vajrapani) and Green Tara.