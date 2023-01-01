Sera Ngagpa College

A Tantric college, Ngagpa is also the oldest structure at Sera. The main hall is dominated by a statue of Sakya Yeshe (wearing a black hat), behind the throne, surrounded by other famous Sera lamas.

There are three chapels to the rear of the hall, the first featuring Jampa and thousand-armed Chenresig, the second with 16 arhats (literally 'worthy ones') and a Sakyamuni statue, and the third with a statue of the bull-headed protective deity Dorje Jigje, with an alcove underneath where pilgrims place their head for a blessing. Also here, to the right, is Namtöse (Vaishravana), the guardian of the north, who rides a snow lion and holds a mongoose that vomits jewels. There is also a room upstairs featuring Tsepame, the eight medicine buddhas (Menlha) and the funeral chörtens of several past abbots.