A 30-minute hike from Tashi Chöling Hermitage climbs northeast up the ravine to the cliffside drubpuk (meditation caves) of Dadren Ritrö. You can see the hermitage from the trail. From here, hardened trekkers can follow trails across the ridge for an hour or two to Sera Monastery or Sera Ütse.

Two dozen nuns live here. The main lhakhang has a spring and a funky painted stone eye representing the guardian deity Demchok.