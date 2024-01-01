Tashi Chöling Hermitage

Lhasa

An easy 20-minute walk from Pabonka leads up to this hermitage. There’s not a lot left to see but it offers good views. Pilgrims drink holy spring water from the upper chapel before making a kora of the hermitage. To get here from the back of the Pabonka kora, follow the path diagonally up the hillside, following the electricity poles.

Nearby Lhasa attractions

1. Pabonka Monastery

0.37 MILES

Built by King Songtsen Gampo in the 7th century, Pabonka Monastery is one of the most ancient Buddhist sites in the Lhasa region. Though one of the lesser…

2. Dadren Ritrö Hermitage

0.44 MILES

A 30-minute hike from Tashi Chöling Hermitage climbs northeast up the ravine to the cliffside drubpuk (meditation caves) of Dadren Ritrö. You can see the…

3. Chupsang Nunnery

0.46 MILES

There are some 136 nuns resident at Chupsang and it’s a very friendly place. Visit it as part of a walk from Pabonka Monastery.

4. Sera Ütse

1.07 MILES

From Sera the steep, relentless climb to the yellow-walled Sera Ütse retreat takes at least an hour (look up and see it high on the cliff above Sera; if…

5. Upper Viewpoint

1.39 MILES

A 10-minute walk from Sera Ütse is this superb viewpoint, probably Lhasa’s most scenic picnic spot. From here a new road continues east down into the Dode…

6. Hardong Kangtsang

1.52 MILES

Hardong served as a residence for monks studying at Sera Je College. In the first inner chapel, look for a photo of Ekai Kawaguchi, the Japanese monk who…

7. Rakadrak Hermitage

1.52 MILES

This hermitage high above Lhasa has three simple caves associated with Gelugpa founder Tsongkhapa. It's best visited on a hike from Sera Monastery to the…

8. Sera Ngagpa College

1.54 MILES

A Tantric college, Ngagpa is also the oldest structure at Sera. The main hall is dominated by a statue of Sakya Yeshe (wearing a black hat), behind the…