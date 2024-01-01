An easy 20-minute walk from Pabonka leads up to this hermitage. There’s not a lot left to see but it offers good views. Pilgrims drink holy spring water from the upper chapel before making a kora of the hermitage. To get here from the back of the Pabonka kora, follow the path diagonally up the hillside, following the electricity poles.
Tashi Chöling Hermitage
Lhasa
