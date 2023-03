A path branches off the kora (pilgrim circuit) up side steps beside the thangka wall to the Chöding hermitage. The hermitage was a retreat of Tsongkhapa's, and predates Sera. There is not a great deal to see, but it's a short walk and the views from the hermitage are worthwhile. A path continues south around the hillside past a holy spring to a viewpoint that has fine views of Sera and Lhasa beyond.