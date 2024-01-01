Tianjin Eye

Tianjin

To get the city’s transformation in perspective, or for a night-time angle on Tianjin, ride this huge Ferris wheel straddling the Hai River.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tianjin Museum

    Tianjin Museum

    4.96 MILES

    This impressive five-floor museum has over 200,000 pieces in its collection, ranging from oracle bones and an excellent inkstone exhibit to various…

  • Monastery of Deep Compassion

    Monastery of Deep Compassion

    0.16 MILES

    Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the…

  • Guangdong Guild Hall

    Guangdong Guild Hall

    0.94 MILES

    This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a…

  • Treaty Port Area

    Treaty Port Area

    2.19 MILES

    South of the station across Liberation Bridge was the British concession. The rebuilt riverside facade is an impressive sight at night, but walk further…

  • Shi Family Residence

    Shi Family Residence

    9.55 MILES

    The vast Shi Family Residence, 20km west of Tianijn, is an intriguing warren of courtyards and enclosed gardens. Formerly belonging to a prosperous…

  • Drum Tower

    Drum Tower

    0.93 MILES

    Standing at the Old Town's centre is the large Drum Tower. It's a modern rebuild, but inside it contains some interesting photos of old Tianijn and you…

  • Minyuan Plaza

    Minyuan Plaza

    3.07 MILES

    The centrepiece of the Wudadao neighbourhood, Minyuan Plaza was rebuilt in 2012 on the site of a 90-year-old stadium that was originally designed by…

  • Tianhou Temple

    Tianhou Temple

    0.82 MILES

    This busy temple, with its healthy mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian deities, is dedicated to Tianhou (Empress of Heaven). Goddess of the sea and the…

