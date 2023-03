The centrepiece of the Wudadao neighbourhood, Minyuan Plaza was rebuilt in 2012 on the site of a 90-year-old stadium that was originally designed by former British Olympian Eric Liddell. It now functions as a giant park of sorts – you can still run laps if you want – with a visitors centre, two small museums (of limited interest), and a host of cafes and restaurants. It's particularly lively in the evening.