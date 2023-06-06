Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Forever being compared to Běijīng (if anything, it's more like Shànghǎi), the former foreign concession port of Tiānjīn (天津) is a large, booming, yet laid-back city, with a pleasant river promenade and some charming neighbourhoods. It's an easy day trip from the capital, but you may want a long weekend to explore the city properly.
Tianjin
This impressive five-floor museum has over 200,000 pieces in its collection, ranging from oracle bones and an excellent inkstone exhibit to various…
Tianjin
Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the…
Tianjin
South of the station across Liberation Bridge was the British concession. The rebuilt riverside facade is an impressive sight at night, but walk further…
Tianjin
The vast Shi Family Residence, 20km west of Tianijn, is an intriguing warren of courtyards and enclosed gardens. Formerly belonging to a prosperous…
Tianjin
This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a…
Tianjin
Standing at the Old Town's centre is the large Drum Tower. It's a modern rebuild, but inside it contains some interesting photos of old Tianijn and you…
Tianjin
The centrepiece of the Wudadao neighbourhood, Minyuan Plaza was rebuilt in 2012 on the site of a 90-year-old stadium that was originally designed by…
Tianjin
This busy temple, with its healthy mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian deities, is dedicated to Tianhou (Empress of Heaven). Goddess of the sea and the…
Get to the heart of Tianjin with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
China $34.99
Pocket Beijing $14.99
Pocket Shanghai $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide