Forever being compared to Běijīng (if anything, it's more like Shànghǎi), the former foreign concession port of Tiānjīn (天津) is a large, booming, yet laid-back city, with a pleasant river promenade and some charming neighbourhoods. It's an easy day trip from the capital, but you may want a long weekend to explore the city properly.

  • Tianjin Museum

    Tianjin Museum

    Tianjin

    This impressive five-floor museum has over 200,000 pieces in its collection, ranging from oracle bones and an excellent inkstone exhibit to various…

  • Monastery of Deep Compassion

    Monastery of Deep Compassion

    Tianjin

    Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the…

  • Treaty Port Area

    Treaty Port Area

    Tianjin

    South of the station across Liberation Bridge was the British concession. The rebuilt riverside facade is an impressive sight at night, but walk further…

  • Shi Family Residence

    Shi Family Residence

    Tianjin

    The vast Shi Family Residence, 20km west of Tianijn, is an intriguing warren of courtyards and enclosed gardens. Formerly belonging to a prosperous…

  • Guangdong Guild Hall

    Guangdong Guild Hall

    Tianjin

    This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a…

  • Drum Tower

    Drum Tower

    Tianjin

    Standing at the Old Town's centre is the large Drum Tower. It's a modern rebuild, but inside it contains some interesting photos of old Tianijn and you…

  • Minyuan Plaza

    Minyuan Plaza

    Tianjin

    The centrepiece of the Wudadao neighbourhood, Minyuan Plaza was rebuilt in 2012 on the site of a 90-year-old stadium that was originally designed by…

  • Tianhou Temple

    Tianhou Temple

    Tianjin

    This busy temple, with its healthy mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian deities, is dedicated to Tianhou (Empress of Heaven). Goddess of the sea and the…

