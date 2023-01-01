Guangdong Guild Hall

This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a beautiful, ornate, wooden theatre where Peking opera performances are held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons (2.30pm to 4pm; tickets from ¥40). Don't miss poking your head into the back courtyard, with its fading murals by the south entrance. The guildhall is directly opposite the southeast corner of the Drum Tower.