This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a beautiful, ornate, wooden theatre where Peking opera performances are held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons (2.30pm to 4pm; tickets from ¥40). Don't miss poking your head into the back courtyard, with its fading murals by the south entrance. The guildhall is directly opposite the southeast corner of the Drum Tower.
Guangdong Guild Hall
Tianjin
