Shoes aren't everyone's cup of tea, but those into footwear should certainly take the time to drop by this quirky little place. It explores the history and styles of Chinese shoes, from wooden clogs and woven sandals to more delicate embroidered examples, as well as the infamous 7½cm 'lotus shoes' for bound feet.
Chinese Shoe Culture Museum
Tianjin
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.08 MILES
This impressive five-floor museum has over 200,000 pieces in its collection, ranging from oracle bones and an excellent inkstone exhibit to various…
0.87 MILES
Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the…
0.56 MILES
This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a…
1.36 MILES
South of the station across Liberation Bridge was the British concession. The rebuilt riverside facade is an impressive sight at night, but walk further…
9.75 MILES
The vast Shi Family Residence, 20km west of Tianijn, is an intriguing warren of courtyards and enclosed gardens. Formerly belonging to a prosperous…
0.59 MILES
Standing at the Old Town's centre is the large Drum Tower. It's a modern rebuild, but inside it contains some interesting photos of old Tianijn and you…
2.18 MILES
The centrepiece of the Wudadao neighbourhood, Minyuan Plaza was rebuilt in 2012 on the site of a 90-year-old stadium that was originally designed by…
0.09 MILES
This busy temple, with its healthy mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian deities, is dedicated to Tianhou (Empress of Heaven). Goddess of the sea and the…
Nearby Tianjin attractions
0.05 MILES
You know all those souvenirs for sale on the Ancient Culture Street? Well, this collection of handicrafts is the real deal – historic clothing, paintings,…
0.09 MILES
This busy temple, with its healthy mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian deities, is dedicated to Tianhou (Empress of Heaven). Goddess of the sea and the…
0.13 MILES
Tianjin's quiet Confucius Temple is actually a two-for-one, with the provincial temple on the east side (dating from 1436) and the county temple on the…
0.56 MILES
This charming guildhall, built in 1907, is one of the few buildings of any genuine age in the Old Town. It’s a lovely courtyard complex, centred on a…
0.59 MILES
Standing at the Old Town's centre is the large Drum Tower. It's a modern rebuild, but inside it contains some interesting photos of old Tianijn and you…
0.6 MILES
Tianjin's spruced-up Italian-style district, centred on Marco Polo Sq, is an attractive quarter for exploration, with Western restaurants, cafes and bars…
7. Monastery of Deep Compassion
0.87 MILES
Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the…
0.89 MILES
To get the city’s transformation in perspective, or for a night-time angle on Tianjin, ride this huge Ferris wheel straddling the Hai River.