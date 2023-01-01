Monastery of Deep Compassion

Tianjin’s most important Buddhist temple – signposted as 'Dabei Temple' on street signs – was built in three stages from 1436 to 1734. While most of the architecture has since been rebuilt, it's a very large and active place and an enthralling place to wander. Don't miss the huge, multi-armed statue of Guanyin – whose eyes seem to follow you around – standing in the Great Compassion Hall in a side courtyard. Admission includes three incense sticks; pick them up to the right of the Hall of Heavenly Kings.

The monastery is on the east side of the river.